DERA ALLAHYAR : Some unidentified persons blew up a six-inch diameter gas pipeline near Dera Allahyar on Tuesday night. Gas supply to several cities, including Dera Murad Jamali, was suspended after the blast. Sources in SSGCL said that teams have been dispatched to the area to start repair work on gas pipeline . Local authorities have registered a case and are conducting raids to arrest the culprits.