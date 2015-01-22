KARACHI - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested a suspect involved in loan default on Wednesday.

NAB Karachi spokesperson said accused M Sualeh has been arrested on allegation of willful loan default of Rs168.452 million by the accused.

The spokesperson said M/s Prime International had obtained loan from Allied Bank Limited but later on defaulted, therefore, the case was forwarded to NAB for registration of case.

NAB has conducted investigation and during the course of investigation, an amount Rs76.35 million was recovered from the accused person and has mortgaged his property near Jinnah International Airport as collateral/security with the bank but later on he refused to pay off the liability.

Efforts are in hand to arrest the other accused person(s). a reference has been filed in Accountability Court Karachi and the matter is under trial in the court. The accused has been arrested and sent on judicial remand.