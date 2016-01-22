ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue Senator Saleem Mandviwalla has termed the payments of Rs480 billion to the power sector companies as a tantamount to the serous corruption.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla has asked Public Accounts Committee to have a joint meeting on the Circular Debt issue.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, has written a letter in this regard to Syed Khurshed Shah Chairman Public Accounts Committee.

In the letter Senator Saleem Mandviwalla has said that the Senate Finance Committee has held its meeting on the Auditor General Report about the payments of circular dent on 20th January. During the hearing the committee was astounded at the enormity of willful wrong payments made to the power sector companies in complete violation of rules and procedures and level of loss suffered by the national exchequer. This level of negligence tantamount to the serious corruption.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla wrote that Senate finance committee is aware of the fact that the matter is under the cognizance of the Public accounts committee and wants to have joint sitting with Public accounts committee to discuss the matter of payments of power sector circular debt. It is requested that first the members of both committees have one on one discussion to discuss the matter before taking it to the joint sitting.