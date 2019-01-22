Share:

JAKARTA - One person died and 12 others went missing as an overloaded wooden boat capsized in a river in West Kalimantan province of central Indonesia, a senior rescuer said here on Monday.

The incident occurred when the passenger boat carrying 24 people was attempting to cross Kapuan river in Naga Seberuang village of Kapuas Hulu district but it suddenly capsized, said Suhri Sinaga, spokesperson of National Search and Rescue Agency.

“It was caused by overload, too many people on board. One person was dead and 11 others were rescued alive, but 12 others remain missing,” he told Xinhua via phone.

Search and rescue for the missing persons are underway, Sinaga said.

Weak implementation of security frequently triggers incidents in Indonesia, a vast archipelago nation home to over 17,000 islands.