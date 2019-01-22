Share:

Sadar division police during its crackdown against criminals last week arrested at least 116 suspects and recovered 11 pistols, one rifle, one gun, and bullets from them. A police spokesman on Monday said that the police teams also seized 7-kg Charas and 250 liters of liquor from the arrested suspects during the previous week. SP (Sadar) Syed Ali directed all DSPs and SHOs to take strict action against criminal gangs. On the directions of SP Syed Ali, special police teams were constituted at police station level to hunt down suspected criminals. The police teams last week also recovered raided gambling dens, arrested gamblers and recovered cash from them. The police also arrested 29 Proclaimed Offenders of A and B category where as 11 Court Offenders were also arrested during the last week. The Sadar division police also arrested 19 suspects for violating ban on kite flying and one wheeling.