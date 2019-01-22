Share:

France will provide 130 million Euros soft loan for Peshawar Sustainable Bus Rapid Transit Corridor Project.

Secretary of Economic Affairs Division Noor Ahmed, Ambassador of France Marc Baréty and Jacky Amprou, Country Director of the French Agency for Development signed an agreement in this connection in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The project will provide safe, efficient and well-integrated mass transit system improving energy efficiency and air quality through reduction of Green House Gas emissions.

The project will contribute to Pakistan Government’s strategy in urban services and economic development.