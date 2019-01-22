Share:

LAHORE - Alhamra Arts Council paid a tribute to Madam Noor Jehan on her 19th death anniversary with renowned singers performing on her famous songs.

Known by the honorific title, Malika-e-Tarannum, (the Queen of Melody), Noor Jahan was not only a playback singer but a graceful actress who worked in Indo- Pak film industries for over half a century.

Veteran singer Tarannum Naz performed sung some super-hit songs of Madam Noor Jehan which were met with immense applause. The event was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life who appreciated Alhamra’s efforts for the promotion of art and culture.

Other singers including Sehar Minhas, Zoha Wasim, Amaan Ali, Nirsha and Samia Meraj also paid tributes to Noor Jehan as they performed on her famous songs. Songs like “Jay Main Hundi Dholnaa Sonay Di Taveetri”, “Sa’nou Nair Walay Pul Tay Bula Ke”, “Main Terey Sang Kaisay Chalon Sajnaa” connected the audiences with the past memories.

Addressing the audience, Alhamra Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan explained his approach towards the cultural activities for the revival of best and quality entertainment at Alhamra.

“Civilized nations always remember their national heroes and icons and also promote cultural activities to enhance socio-cultural values in their society”, he said, adding that the event was the first step in the year of 2019 to remember national icons.

Mr. Khan further said that Alhamra administration wanted to provide quality entertainment free of cost for people of Lahore. “Our basic aim to organize this evening is to celebrate the legacy of Madam Noor Jehan at Alhamra Arts Council” he added.