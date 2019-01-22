Share:

Karachi - Sindh Minister for Katchi Abadies Saeed Ghani on Monday informed that there are 1,414 Katchi Abadies (slum areas) across the province out of which 469 were in Karachi alone.

Furnishing a reply during question hour in Sindh Assembly, Ghani said that they would regularise all slums established before 1997 as the provincial assembly had passed the law for their regularisation. “There are 1,414 Katchi Abadies established on provincial and centre land across Sindh of which 469 in Karachi, 261 in Hyderabad, 91 in Shaeed Benazirabad, 49 in Mirpurkhas, 50 in Sukkur and 69 in Larkana,” he added.

To a query of the Grand Democratic Alliance’s Nusrat Seher Abbasi , the minister said that a project is being carried out with a cost of Rs 40 million for provision of basic necessities including sewerage system for Katchi Abadies in Karachi, Hyderabad, Khairpur, Sukkur and Shaheed Benazirabad. ‘This is ongoing scheme and the work would be completed by June 2019,” said Ghani. Arsalan Taj of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf asked as if the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW7SB) provides its services to these Abadies, the minister replied that the KWSB does not cover entire city. Ghani said there are some areas of the city that don’t come within the jurisdiction of the board but of other civic authorities, adding that mechanism is being devised to bring all these authorities under one umbrella.

He admitted that he was unaware of the total covered area by these Katchi Abadies when the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Khawaja Izharulhasan asked the numbers of acre covered by them.

“How many Katachi Abadies were in 1983, how many were in 1997,” he asked on which Ghani said that he would provide all the information later.

The minister also informed the house that a project with a cost of Rs 44 million has been completed for slums infrastructure development at Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroze and Karachi. To another query, Ghani said that survey and regularization are in process through Sindh Katachi Abadid Authority.