I would like to appreciate the Former Pakistan captain and fast bowling legend Wasim Akram who has taken a great step to establish a cricket academy in his name in Multan’s DHA locality. According to a news report the 52-year-old legend told the reporters ‘Wasim Akram Cricket Academy’ will be a state-of-the-art project with all requisite facilities including a multipurpose building, pavilion, seating area, outdoor practice nets (6-8 pitches), administrative facilities including groundsmen, workshop and other sports facilities like squash courts and swimming pool.’

Further he disclosed “My purpose is to train and nurture the young talent and this academy will be a breeding ground for the national team. I intend turning this academy into a training camp for the Pakistan team members whenever a tour is planned.” As a citizen of the country I do appreciate him for his everlasting step which can be a source to help the young talented citizens to present their talents in front of the world and the representers of the national team get chance to maintain their fitness. The concerned authorities need to appreciate him and help him to complete the academy as soon as possible.

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN,

Turbat, January 10.