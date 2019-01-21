Share:

MULTAN-A special team of district administration launched a massive operation against land grabbers in Hussain Agahi, Ghanta Ghar and Delhi Gate areas and got vacated 50 shops, 76 rooms and four basements here on Monday.

The team was led by the officials of district administration who carried out operation on the direction of Commissioner Multan division Imran Sikandar Baloch. The team sealed a plaza built on the land of MDA illegally and sealed its 44 shops, four basement shops and 76 rooms. The team also took into custody all belongings from the spot.

The Commissioner said that the government had issued clear instructions for operation against land grabbers, illegal constructions and to retrieve state lands. He added that operation was underway in Multan division to demolish illegal constructions and vacate illegal occupations. He said that the lease agreement of the sealed plaza had expired one year ago and all occupants were using state property illegally. He directed MDA to re-evaluate the property worth to auction the shops. He said that all the lands retrieved from the illegal occupants would be utilized for public welfare.

Meanwhile, another team of district administration carried out operation in Gol Bagh, Gulgasht and Bosan Road areas and demolished a number of encroachments. The team demolished temporary sheds and concrete stalls with the help of heavy machinery. Sources said that action would be taken against illegal plazas and residential colonies in next phase.

ILLEGAL REFILLING

STATIONS SEALED

The district task force sealed on Monday 10 shops for illegal refilling of LPG. The task force was led by the AC City Qazi Mansoor and it sealed shops in different areas of Multan. The task force also imposed Rs. 50000 fine on the owner of a petrol pump for absence of precautionary measures. Qazi Mansoor said on this occasion that illegal refilling of LPG cylinders was a serious threat to human lives and this dangerous business would not be allowed in city area. He further warned that the gas dealers causing fake hike in the prices of LPG would be held accountable.

Citizens protest against

gas loadshedding

Highly irked over suspension of gas supply, the citizens staged a number of protest demonstrations in different areas of South Punjab on Monday. As the mercury dropped, the gas loadshedding began in Multan and other areas of South Punjab. The protesters expressed their anger on gas loadshedding and demanded the government to ensure gas supply. They said that the Sui Southern Gas Company has already fixed times for gas supply but it was not being supplies even on fixed times. “And if some areas get the supply, the pressure is so low that you can’t cook anything,” they added. They pointed out that the students went to their educational institutions without breakfast while working persons also faced the same situation.