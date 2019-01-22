Share:

Rawalpindi - In-charge anti-polio drive, Chaudhary Hussain said that the five-day anti-polio campaign, scheduled to start from January 21 in the district, was suspended for one day due to heavy showers.

He said that as soon as the weather condition returns to normalcy, the campaign would be re-started to administer drops to 848,250 children less than five years of age.

He said that 2,787 polio teams including 2,333 mobile teams, 287 fixed points, 119 transit points, 221 UC medical officers and 496 area in-charges would participate in the drive. He said that staff deployed for the campaign has been instructed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

Hussain advised the parents to come forward and play their role to ensure vaccination of their children to eradicate the disease.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast widespread rain in the district on Tuesday. A westerly wave is still affecting most upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Wednesday, the met office said.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Development Authority directed the owners of illegal housing schemes to stop sale and purchase of the plots of their projects.

The authority on the directive of Chairman RDA Arif Abbasi instructed illegal housing societies to stop advertising their projects else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.

The notices issued to the violators warned that if the development work and advertisements were not stopped immediately, the RDA would seal their site offices. The citizens were also advised in their own interest that they should not make any investment in any illegal and unauthorised housing scheme which had been declared illegal by RDA.

The Chairman also directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal and unauthorised commercial and residential construction activities, booking offices and encroachments without any fear or favour.