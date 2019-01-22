Share:

Rescue teams of the military and civil administration rescued tourists stranded in heavy snow near Nathia Gali early Tuesday morning.

Pakistan Army and Air Force rescue teams were sent in support of the civil administration to help the tourists stranded at Toheed Abad near Nathia Gali overnight, Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted earlier.

On media reports of stranded tourists at Toheed Abad near Nathia Gali a rescue team each of Army and PAF sent in support of civil administration. Rescue teams carrying medicines and food items. Road blocked due to heavy snowfall and broken down vehicles. Approach being cleared. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) January 21, 2019

The rescue teams were sent following media reports of the stranded tourists. The teams carried medicines and food items with them, the military spokesperson said.

The rescue operation was started at 3:15am in extreme weather conditions, the ISPR said, adding that the tourists were taken to Murree and Kalabagh.

Personnel of the Army, Air Force, Quick Relief Force and Rescue 1122 took part in the mission.