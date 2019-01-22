Share:

ISLAMABAD - Directorate of Building Control-II of Capital Development Authority in coordination with enforcement directorate and ICT staff sealed 4 commercial buildings in Civilian Employees Cooperative Housing Societies and on expressway. These plots were originally meant for residential purposes but later the management of SOAN Gardens converted them into commercial plots and approved their building plan, an official of CDA said.

He said that after taking over building control operations by the CDA in private housing societies, large number of irregularities had come to surface.

Therefore, the CDA informed the general public through a notice to not invest in housing societies unless proper verification from CDA.

The CDA will continue the operation and will make Islamabad free from all sorts of encroachments, he said.

He said that CDA will also take punitive action against management of societies who failed to provide services to their members.