BEIJING - Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Monday said that territorial and sovereign integrity of Syria should be respected and upheld.

“China has consistently maintained that the territorial and sovereign integrity of Syria should be

respected and upheld,” Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing while responding to a question

regarding Israeli bombardment on Syrian air defense facilities last night.

The spokesperson said that the Chinese side has noticed relevant reports. She said the current political settlement of the Syrian issue is on the rise, adding, “All parties concerned should refrain from taking any actions that may lead to an escalation of the situation. The spokesperson urged all the parties to play a constructive role in promoting the political settlement of the Syrian issue, and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.

Israeli army’s news department confirmed that Israel launched an attack on Iranian military

bases in Syria last night.

Israeli military aircraft later bombarded Syrian air defense facilities near the Damascus International

Airport. This is the most violent attack since May last year.