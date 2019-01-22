Share:

Lahore - Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Shameem Khan took notice of the murder of two brothers and a lawyer’s clerk on the premises of Pakpattan courts.

The chief justice has sought a comprehensive report regarding the incident from the district and sessions judge of Pakpattan in 24 hours. He also directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab to complete inquiry into the incident at the earliest.

The brothers, who were nominated in a murder case had reached the court in Pakpattan to appear before a sessions court. As per the local police, four people were sitting in the chambers of Advocate Shaukat Wattoo pertaining to a murder case.

Named in the murder case, the slain brothers namely Ibrahim and Ifrahim Malkana had rached there to get interim bail.

The police said the two brothers and the lawyer’s clerk were shot dead while another man suffered bullet injuries in the incident.

After the incident, the local lawyers held a protest against the killing of the lawyer’s clerk and the brothers. The lawyers said that the lawyers’ community was afflicted and aggrieved.

An eight-member delegation of Sargodha Bar Association sensitised Lahore High Court Chief Justice Sardar Shamim Khan to the lawyers’ problems at Lahore.

The delegation was led by the DBA president. They discussed different issues of mutual interest especially cooperation between the bench and the bar. The newly-elected office-bearers of the DBA assured the chief justice of their full support to ensure immediate and cheap justice. Talking to the delegation, the chief justice said that solution to their problems was among his top priorities.