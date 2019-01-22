Share:

ISLAMABAD - After a successful and overwhelming response from other cities of Pakistan, Director Sarmad Sultan Khoosat along with the production team presented theatrical play ‘Jhaanjar Di Paanwaan Chankaar’ for two days that concluded on Sunday night at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) after entertaining the fun lovers.

Co-directed by Sarmad Khoosat, who also stars alongside Samiya Mumtaz, Zain Afzal and Iman Shahid, the theatre production was humorous enough that took the audience to a journey of laughter.

The cast, which included veteran actor Samiya Mumtaz as well as the newer, but equally engaging Zain Afzal and Iman Shahid, kept interest of the audience maintained till the end with a laughter experience that mesmerised the audience with an ambiance of a quality theatrical performance.

The theatre play has been written by Saeed Rahman and Fatima Maan; co-directed by Kanwal Khoosat, who is Irfan Khoosat’s daughter and sister of Sarmad Sultan Khoosat.

The play opened to Zain Afzal’s character Hamza in a very minimal, modern looking set. The first view of the set already establishes a feeling of being put together but also emptiness, as one soon realizes it mirrors the character’s life. He meets Sarmad Khoosat’s character Zaman, who lives in the apartment opposite him and they immediately hit it off. Through their wardrobe one can tell about the nature of their characters; Zaman waring a checkered shirt along denim shorts and Hamza in pants and a buttoned up shirt.

Hamza is an aspiring musician who’s been in shackles for 28 years, not because he’s visually impaired but because his mother has kept him on a very tight leash. She lets him move out from the nest for two months to try and make it on his own but is still more involved in his life.

Sarmad plays an actor who is working on a film where he plays someone who doesn’t conform to gender norms.

He practices his dance routines for the film with Zain and there is some chemistry there, beyond friendship. Additionally, his song and dance routine is a nostalgic display of what Pakistani cinema used to be, making the play a modern, relatable storyline that is deeply rooted in our culture and cinematic history.