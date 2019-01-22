Share:

Lahore - Chief Secretary (CS) Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Monday directed that a roadmap for projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) be prepared as early as possible. He said CPEC would connect the neglected areas directly to the process of progress in the country.

He was presiding over the first meeting of Punjab CPEC Progress Review Committee, at Civil Secretariat.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that establishment of the committee is aimed at speeding up pace of work on CPEC projects in the province. He ordered the Chairman Planning and Development (P&D) to set up a special cell in his department for better coordination. He opined that CPEC would usher into a new era of progress and prosperity in Pakistan. He maintained that the government is implementing a comprehensive development plan and fields of health, education and social sector development are its priorities. He added that under CPEC industrial cooperation, establishment of industrial parks, improvement of infrastructure and agriculture sector is being given special attention. He directed that consultation on CPEC projects with all stakeholders, especially business groups, be completed soon. The Chairman P&D gave detailed briefing to the meeting. Those among present were: secretaries of different departments including communication and works, energy, industries, health, livestock and P&D.

