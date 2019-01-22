Share:

The City Traffic Police (CTP) issued over 130,000 challan - traffic violation tickets - and also impounded 8,565 motorcycles during the last year.

According to a CTP spokesman, the traffic police launched a special campaign against the rules violators and took action in accordance with the law against bikers, not wearing safety helmets. He informed that the CTP issued challans to over 64,581 motorcyclists besides imposing fines amounting to over Rs 11 million in two months, - November and December - as they were riding bikes without helmets on different roads of the city.

The CTP also registered cases under section 188 of PPC against 148 motorcyclists in various police stations. Special squads were formed by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf which launched grand operation and the rules violators were being issued challan tickets.

Earlier, the District Administration had announced that the helmet-less bikers would not be allowed to enter the Mall Road and Peshawar Road from first of December.

An awareness campaign was also run in this regard for a month, he informed. The Rawalpindi district administration on the recommendation from the Rawalpindi Chief Traffic Officer had issued a notification to ban the entry of helmet-less motorcyclists to the Mall Road and Peshawar Road from the first of December.

CTP spokesman talking to APP said that the CTP launched the special campaign to make helmets compulsory for all motorbike riders on the directives of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

He informed that the Rawalpindi District Administration had also decided to impose ban on helmet-less bikers to get petrol from petrol pumps. The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Dr Umar Jahangir had issued directions to all petrol pumps not to supply petrol to helmet-less bikers.

The CTP under their campaign against helmet-less bikers were giving three-day classes to the traffic rules violators and they were acquainted with traffic rules, road safety and benefits of wearing safety helmets while riding bikes.