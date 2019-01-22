Share:

LAHORE : Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited (DIBPL) announced the issuance of fully paid up, rated, perpetual, unsecured, subordinated, non-cumulative and contingent convertible and privately placed Mudarabah Sukuk Certificates. According to a bank press release, the PKR 3 billion Sukuk issue was oversubscribed closing at an issue size of PKR 3.12 billion, reflecting strong demand and confidence by the investors in one of the fastest growing banks in the country which is also one of the leading global brand in Islamic banking. DIBPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC, UAE (DIB). DIB was established in 1975 as the world’s first Islamic Bank in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). With Group assets of USD 60 billion, a market capitalization of around USD 9 billion, and workforce of more than 8,000 employees within the group, the organization is recognized as a formidable force in Islamic Finance and one of the most progressive Islamic Finance institutions in the world.

Currently, DIB has presence across all Emirates in the UAE with growing international operations in South Asia, Far East, Middle East, Europe and Africa.

JCR-VIS Credit Rating Company Limited (JCR-VIS) has assigned an instrument rating of ‘A’ (Single A) to DIBPL’s Basel III compliant Additional Tier-1 Sukuk. Outlook on the assigned rating is ‘Stable’ whereas the entity ratings of the Bank are AA- (Double A Minus) and A-1 (A-One) for medium to long term and short term respectively indicating high credit quality.

The Sukuk is perpetual and has a Call Option exercisable on or after 5 years subject to prior approval of SBP. The instrument carries a profit rate of 175 basis points per annum over 3 Month KIBOR payable monthly.

Mr. Junaid Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited, said, “Achieving continuous growth with stability remains our forte. In the last three years, the Bank’s profit has grown exponentially. The Additional Tier 1 Sukuk raised will help maintain our competitive edge as one of the best performing banks in the financial industry whilst complying with regulatory requirements. We are extremely grateful to our Board of Directors, Shareholders and our customers for their tremendous support provided as well as Investors and State Bank of Pakistan.”

During the year 2018, Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited had won a number of local and international awards including the most coveted award in the banking sector of Pakistan namely Pakistan Banking Award in the “The Best Emerging Bank” category.

The Additional Tier 1 Sukuk issue received interest from a diverse range of institutional investors including Islamic banks, conventional banks and their Islamic Banking windows, corporate entities, development financial institutions and insurance/takaful companies. In total, a number of 25 institutional investors participated in the issue. The Additional Tier 1 Sukuk was issued on December 24, 2018.