LAHORE - Doctors are trying to save the lives of two national cyclists from Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), Waheed Ahmad and Zeeshan Ali, who got injured in a road accident during a practice session.

Waheed is on ventilator due to a backbone injury while Zeeshan, who suffered a head injury, was admitted to General Hospital a couple of days ago, said SSGC coach Najeeb-ur-Rehman here on Monday. Both the top-notch riders of the country were on a routine road practice mission from Lahore to Sheikhupura and were badly injured in the unfortunate accident. “Waheed is in critical condition following a severe injury to his backbone, while Zeeshan, who suffered a head injury, is stated to be out of danger at the moment,” said the coach.

Zeeshan has represented the country in a number of international cycling events abroad while Waheed is the national gold medal winner and both are dubbed as the ‘asset of national cycling’ by experts of the game. “SSGC is providing them necessary medical treatment to save their lives as they are the national heroes and I appeal to the nation to pray for their life, health and speedy recovery,” said Najeeb.

He said Zeeshan showed a bit improvement which, according to doctors, is a positive sign and Waheed is still unconscious and has been put on ventilator to support his life.

Pakistan cycling team coach Nazakat Ali said the tragic road accident left the entire cycling community in a state of shock and officials of the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) and international and national cyclists are praying for the health of the inured riders. “We all stand besides the families of both of our cyclists in this difficult time.”