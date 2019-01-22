Fears new Cardiff City signing Sala on disappeared plane

Share:

Premier League footballer Emiliano Sala is thought to have been on a light aircraft that disappeared in the English Channel on Monday night.

The BBC reports that Sala was feared to have been one of two people on board the Piper Malibu, which disappeared off the island of Alderney en route to Cardiff after taking off from Nantes in western France at 19:15 local time.

After scoring 13 goals for Nantes FC so far this season, the 28-year-old Sala had on Sunday signed for Cardiff City for a club record fee of around 15 million pounds. The Argentinian began his career at local club Proyecto Crecer, before moving to French club Bordeaux in 2012.

The BBC said Cardiff City was "seeking clarification" on what had happened, adding that local police said "no trace" of the missing aircraft had yet been found, with bad weather hampering search and rescue efforts.