Share:

KARACHI - At least four people were died in rain-related incidents in Karachi on Monday.

All the four people electrocuted. The families of the victims took the bodies from hospital without medico-legal formalities.

According to details, a 23-year-old Rahim Shah, son of Ameer Alam died due to electric shock at Jubilee Furniture Market within the limits of Nabi Bux police station. His body was taken to Civil Hospital, Karachi from where his body took it away without medico-legal formalities. Police said, Rahim electrocuted to death from an electricity pole in the area.

Similarly, an eighteen-year-old Danish son of Ghulam Moiuddin was died of electrocution after he touched the electricity pole in North Nazimabad within the limits of Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police station.

His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital from where his family took it away without medico-legal formalities.

In Orangi Town, Wajahat Ali, 26, was died of electrocution while he was busy in doing electrical work inside a house located at Bijli Nagar in Orangi Town. His body was taken to ASH. Meanwhile, a twenty-year-old Asif was died from electric water cooler at a factory in SITE area. His body was taken to ASH from where his family took it away without medico-legal formalities.

Metropolis again witnessed inundated streets filled with filthy water, bottleneck traffic jam, electricity shutdown, as intermittent shower swung into the city on Monday.

The shower started on the morning and lasted through the end of the day that made inconvenience to the dwellers of the city, though it also turned weather pleasant and people also enjoyed the rain after quite some time, but the passerby and those who lived in low lying areas have got trouble during the rain.

“The city is most unlucky as even intermittent rain makes us in trouble,” commented a passerby at Numaish Chowrangi, while pointing towards the finger at the public transport and traffic jam situation, adding that “I have been waiting here for public transport for hours, but could not find space.”

He said that the representatives of local government as well as Sindh government must think about the city irrespective of their political differences.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted more rain in the next two days. The Met department recorded 15mm rain near the Karachi airport.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has swung into action too. He ordered for the water to be drained out. All the deputy commissioners have been asked to stay in the field. The chief executive directed them to facilitate people in their respective areas.

Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani said that DMCs have been given two hours to clean the city’s streets. “The situation is getting better now,” he said.

WORKER DIES IN LIFT COLLAPSE

A forty-five-year-old worker lost his life and two others were wounded in an incident of lift collapsed at a garment factory in the locality of Orangi Town here on Monday.

The garment’s factory where the unfortunate mishap occurred is located at Zia Morr in Orangi Town within the limits of Pirabad police station. Deceased was identified as forty-five-year-old Imam Din while the injured as 19-year-old Abdur Rehman and Adnan Iqbal, 18.

Police said that the deceased and injured were the residents of Orangi Town and the loading lift collapsed when they were working at a factory as per routine. Police said that they have approached the families of the victims to register a case but they refused to register a case. The body of the deceased was later handed over to the family without medico-legal formalities at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. No case has been registered.