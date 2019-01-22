Share:

SIALKOT-Due to paucity of funds, the phase-II up-gradation of the Gujranwala region’s first and only cancer hospital has been in the doldrums for the last five months.

According to details, the PML-N government had established “Gujranwala Institute of Nuclear Medicine (GINUM)” over 12 acres of land along the main Sialkot Road for providing advanced anti-cancer diagnostic and medical treatment facilities to more than 16 million population of Gujranwala Division. The first phase up-gradation and construction of this anti-cancer hospital was completed in 2010 (nine years ago) on four acres of land by spending Rs5.5 billion. While, the phase-II construction and up-gradation was lying suspended here due to non-availability of funds (Rs1.7 billion) by the federal government.

Local social, health, religious and political circles have expressed grave concern over the stoppage of these funds by the federal government, which was resulting into the delay in the completion of the said construction work.

SPECIAL TEAMS TO AUDIT

DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

The Punjab government has established special audit teams for conducting the special audits of all the development schemes, projects, their expenditures and recovery of taxes by all the three municipal corporations, six district councils and 35 local bodies here in Gujranwala Division’s all six districts - Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala.

The formation of the audit teams aims at detecting any embezzlement of development funds worth Rs7.83 billion or any other form of corruption. The officials concerned said that the special audit of the said huge development funds was vital now, as it was not conducted during the last year due to some unknown reasons in this region,

Officials added that the stern legal and departmental action would be taken against the corrupt officials of the said local bodies as well.

Rain turns weather chilly

The weather turned much cold due to two-day long ongoing rain in Sialkot region, followed by cold winds.

The light and heavy rain yesterday remained continued for the second consecutive day, intermittently here in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, Zafarwal, Shakargarh and surrounding areas, making the weather much cold, besides, inundating all the low-lying urban and rural areas. It remained dark cloudy with the loud thunder of the clouds. The cold winds (coming from neighbouring ice alps in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir) continuous blew. The people preferred to stay indoors while enjoying the dry fruits without having gas and electricity as well. The local officials of Sialkot MET office have forecast more light and heavy scattered rains in Sialkot region during the next 24 hours.

On the other hand, the rescuers of Rescue 1122 Sialkot caught a four feet long stray snake from the house of a local farmer in village Daallowali-Sialkot.

The said stray snake entered the house of a farmer Muhammad Iqbal from the nearby fields and it created panic and harassment.

Later, the Rescue 1122 Sialkot was called in and its rescuers caught the snake alive.