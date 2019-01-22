Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Monday visited the families of Sahiwal shooting victims, according to a press release. He assured the victim of bringing to book the culprits. Separately talking to Housing Minister Mehmoodur Rasheed and Energy Minister Dr Akhter Malik at the Governor’s House, he said such incidents could not be allowed in a civilised society. “No compromise would be made on the supremacy of law and safety of citizens” he added. Sarwar also held a meeting his GB counterpart Raja Jalal Hussain.