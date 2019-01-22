Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi said that the government was committed to develop private sector through investment promotion, improving the ease of doing business, employment generation and fast growth of manufacturing sector.

The President was talking to Chairman Amreli Steels Abbas Akberali, who called on him on Monday.

The President emphasised that revival of economy was top priority of the government which, he said, is committed to take every measure to facilitate businesses. He underscored that investment in value-added products where the country enjoys comparative advantage is lifeline for revival of our economy.

He underlined that despite all the challenges, the incumbent government was working hard to develop an ecosystem to attract investment in the country.

He stressed that industrial sector should use cutting-edge technology of modern era in order to further enhance their capacity and quality which will resultantly lead to the increase in exports of the country.