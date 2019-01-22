Share:

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said the government is committed to provide justice, revive economy and introduce reforms in education and health sectors.

Addressing an event organized by lawyers in Islamabad, he said providing speedy justice would be an evolutionary step.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to the rule of law and upholding the constitution.

The Information Minister said in the tragic incident of Sahiwal, Prime Minister Imran Khan will stand with right and justice. He said real justice would ensure peace, prosperity and change in the society.

He said the government will play its role in solving problems being faced by the legal fraternity.