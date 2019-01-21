Share:

SIALKOT-PTI Central Punjab President Umer Dar said that the PTI would soon form special committees across Punjab by accommodating local sincere PTI workers, and these committees would solve public problems at local level and detect corruption in all government departments.

He stated this while addressing the party workers at his residence Jinnah House Sialkot here on Monday.

He said that the PTI would preferably adjust its those workers who remained unable to get the party tickets in 2018 general elections, saying that the sincere party workers were a precious asset to the PTI.

Later, talking to the newsmen, Umer Dar revealed that the PTI had evolved an effective and positive strategy to make PTI as the most popular and biggest political party in the country as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Under this strategy, the PTI would be re-organised at union council level especially in Punjab, besides, also accommodating the minorities in this matter.

Umer Dar said that all the Local Bodies were completely independent in Punjab, saying that several PML-N backed heads of the local bodies were in contacts with PTI leadership, as they also wanted the KPK like local bodies system in Punjab as well.

On the other hand, central PTI Central Leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the PTI will bring every corrupt politician and element to task besides recovering the every penny from the plundered national exchequer.

She stated this while addressing a public meeting at village Mallaaney, Union Council Bonkan near Sialkot here today.

She said that the PML-N government presented fake and fictitious figures of national development and prosperity before the nation, as the PML-N government gave the gifts of the price hike, rise in US Dollar's price.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the PTI government has closed almost all the ways of corruption due to which the corrupt political elements were much perturbed , saying that the last destination of all the corrupts was jail.

She said that this New Pakistan was successfully moving ahead towards the goal of national economical and political stability as well under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as well.

RANGERS SET UP FREE

MEDICAL CAMP

Chenab Rangers held a free medical camp at a far-off Sialkot border village Hail Bajwaan, (in Bajwat sector) along the Sialkot Working Boundary on Monday.

Wing Commander Lt-Col Ziaur Rehman supervised this free medical camp. On this occasion, he pledged to provide better medical and health cover to the people living in Sialkot border villages as well.

The Chenab Rangers' doctors checked male and female patients from Sialkot border villages and provided them free medication. The local people have highly hailed the Punjab Rangers' efforts for providing free medical health facilities to them at local level as well.

The Chenab Rangers officials also distributed toys, gifts and free text books and stationary among the local children and deserving brilliant students as well.