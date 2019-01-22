Share:

SIALKOT:- Punjab government has formulated a comprehensive plan for cultivation of sunflower and other oil seed crops on more than 2.10 lakh acres of land in different areas of the province. The Agriculture department sources told APP on Monday that as many as 4,700 acres of land in Daska, Pasrur and Sambrial tehsils of Sialkot would be brought under sunflower cultivation. He said the step was being taken to produce maximum edible oil as presently only 34 percent edible oil was being produced within the country, while 66 percent was being imported for the domestic needs. He informed that sunflower seeds bear 40 percent oil capacity as compared to other oil seed crops.–APP