Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government has reduced taxes to ensure ease of doing business and to attract foreign direct investment in Pakistan.

Addressing overseas Pakistanis in Doha on Tuesday, he said 36 taxes have been reduced to 16 to facilitate foreign investors.

Imran Khan said Pakistan has huge potential for tourism and it can earn billions of dollars from this sector. He said Pakistan has fascinating beaches, snow clad peaks, religious sights of Sikhism, Buddhism, and Hinduism to attract large number of tourists from across the globe.

The Prime Minister said the government is trying it hard to overcome the massive trade deficit it inherited from the previous rulers. He said overseas Pakistanis are the great asset of Pakistan as they are contributing a lot in the development of their motherland. He said a time is not far away when people will not go overseas in search of jobs as Pakistan is going to become economic hub.

Imran Khan said he has been waging war against corruption and money laundering, which will be taken to its logical conclusion.

He said no corruption scandal has so far emerged in five-month of PTI government in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister thanked Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for according him and his delegation a warm welcome.