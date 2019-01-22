Share:

Palestine - A scheduled visit by Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh to Russia was postponed to April or May, the Palestinian resistance group said Monday.

Haniyeh had been scheduled to visit Moscow on Jan. 15 for talks with Russian officials. “Relations with Russia are advanced,” Hamas spokesman Taher al-Nunu said in an interview with Hamas-linked Al-Resalah daily.

He said Haniyeh held a recent phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s envoy to the Middle East, Mikhail Bogdanov, during which they discussed bilateral relations, Palestinian developments and regional issues. Last week, Hamas said that Haniyeh had received a phone call from Bogdanov to discuss the latest Palestinian developments.

An earlier statement by Hamas said Haniyeh’s visit had been postponed due to the “busy schedule” of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.