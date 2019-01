Share:

LAHORE:- The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) replacement draft will be held here at the Gaddafi Stadium on January 24. The teams will draft replacements for the fourth edition of the PSL and will select their 21st player (local player) if needed, said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesman here Monday. The PSL-4 will roll into action from February 14 at Dubai with Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars competing against each in the inaugural match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.