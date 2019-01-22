Share:

SRINAGAR - In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth during a cordon and search operation at Hapat Naalah in Charar-e-Sharif area of Badgam district on Monday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the killing led to massive demonstrations in Hapat Naalah and in Murran Chowk, Dangerpora and Chatapora areas of Pulwama district. Indian police and troops used brute force to disperse the protesters. The occupation authorities suspended mobile internet service in Badgam and Pulwama district.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Gaw Kadal, Basant Bagh, Kani-Kadal, Chota-Bazaar, Budshah Chowk and others areas of Srinagar on the completion of 29th years to the Gaw Kadal massacre. Call for the shutdown was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. Indian troops had killed over 50 innocent people at Gaw Kadal on this day in 1990 by opening indiscriminate fire on peaceful demonstrators who were protesting against the molestation of several women by the troops on the previous night. Despite heavy rain and snowfall, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Ghulam Nabi Zaki, Bashir Ahmed Butt, Imtiaz Ahmed Reshi, Yasmeen Raja, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Imtiaz Haider, Muhammad Rafique Awaisi, Imtiaz Ahmed Shah, Mukhtar Ahmed Sofi, Arshad Aziz and other Hurriyat leaders as per the JRL programme visited Gaw Kadal and paid homage to the martyrs. The occupation authorities placed Hurriyat leaders Syed Ali Gilani and Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai under house detention and arrested Muhammad Yasin Malik, Bilal Siddiqi, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Engineer Hilal Ahmed War, Zafar Akbar Butt and Shakeel Ahmed Butt to prevent them from participating in the programme.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar remembering the martyrs of Gaw Kadal said that the incident was a painful reminder of the huge human cost the Kashmiris were paying while living under illegal Indian occupation. Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, in a statement said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished despite all odds.

The APHC-AJK chapter held a prayers session in Islamabad, today, in the memory of Gaw Kadal martyrs.

The participants of the session urged the international human rights organizations to take cognizance of the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

On the other hand, fresh snowfall disrupted normal life in occupied Kashmir, today. The surface link of the Kashmir Valley was cut off from the rest of the world due to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu Highway. Many flights to and from Srinagar airport have been cancelled.