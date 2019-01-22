Share:

Ramallah - Israeli occupation forces early Monday detained 21 Palestinians in various West Bank cities, according to a Palestinian source.

A statement by the Palestinian Prisoners Society said that Israeli army stormed the cities of Hebron, Bethlehem, Jericho, Ramallah, Nablus and Qalqilya and arrested the 21 Palestinians under the pretext that are wanted by the occupation authorities.

The Israeli army launches arrest campaigns on a daily basis against dozens of Palestinians in various cities and villages of the West Bank under unjustified various pretexts.