AMMAN - Jordan has protested the opening of a new Israeli airport near its border, the state-run Al-Mamlaka television said Monday.

Located 18 kilometers from the southern Israeli city of Eilat, the Ramon International Airport will be a few kilometers away from Jordanian border.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will officially inaugurate the new airport on Monday.

But Amman says that the location of the Israeli airport violates the kingdom’s air sovereignty.

Al-Mamlaka television said Jordanian authorities lodged a complaint with international bodies over the Israeli airport, without giving further details.

There was no official comment from the Jordanian authorities on the report.