ISLAMABAD - Karachi won the Sindh Women Netball Championship 2019 after defeating Hyderabad 11-9 in the final played at PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi on Monday.

According to Sindh Netball Association (SNA) secretary Ajazul Haque, the championship was organised by Sindh Netball Association in collaboration with Sindh Sports Department, in which eight teams including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Benazirabad, Elite Netball Academy, PNF Netball Academy and SNA Netball Academy took part.

The final was played between Karachi and Hyderabad teams and Karachi emerged as title winners by 11-9. Nayaz Razia, Sumbal Zohra, Sakina Modi, Kashia Butt and Yusra Shoaib gave outstanding performances for Karachi. The third position match was played between Elite Netball Academy and PNF Netball Academy, which was won by Elite Academy by 8-5. Earlier in the first semifinal, Hyderabad beat Elite Netball Academy by 12-11 in extra time while in the second semifinal, Karachi Region routed PNF Netball Academy by 11-5.

The Sindh Netball Association also awarded all star players award to goal shooter: Affifa (Hyderabad), goal attach: Shezeen Fatima (Elite Netball), wing attack: Nayab Razia (Karachi), centre: Hamna (Elite Netball), wing defence: Mehreen Safar (PNF Academy), goal defence: Zainab Shujat (Elite Netball) and goalkeeper: Aymen Rehman (Elite Netball). The emerging players were Hoorulain, Benazir Lashari, Eman Ahmed, Bashma Zahid, Simrah Salman, Faryal.

The technical officials were Anwar Ahmed Ansari, Yasir Javed, Mansoor Baig, Adnan Ghouri, Nazakat Ali, Shazia Yousaf, Quratul Aian, Areeb Hussain, Fahard Ali Pirzada, Yasmeen Zareen, Saima Salman and Khalid Pervez.

Asif Ahmed Bughio, SSP Traffic South Karachi, was the chief guest at the closing ceremony and distributed trophies, medals, certificates and cash prizes among the players.

Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) President Mudassar Arain, secretary M Riaz, SNA secretary Ajaz ul Haque, PSSOC president Gohar Raza, Sukkur Netball secretary Syed Izhar Hussain Zaidi, Benazirabad Netball Association secretary Shabir Chandi were also present on the occasion.