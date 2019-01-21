Share:

HAFIZABAD-A lady police constable was shot dead by her husband on motorway near Thudda Bhattian here Monday morning.

According to police sources, the dead body of a young woman was found lying in a pool of blood near Thudda Bhattian on motorway early Monday morning. Later, the slain woman was identified as lady constable Neelam Qadir, resident of Harbanspura Lahore and posted at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines.

According to police source, the dead body was spotted lying in the field of Thudda Bhattian near motorway by some villagers who informed the police. The police shifted the dead body to the morgue where it was identified later.

The deceased along with her husband Muhammad Saleem, also a police constable posted at Factory Area Police Station was returning to Lahore from Murree in a car. When reached near Pindi Bhattian, the couple allegedly exchanged altercation over some issues. Thereupon, the accused allegedly shot her dead and threw her body in the fields in Thudda Bhattian. After committing the crime, the accused along with his two minor children fled away. The Pindi Bhattian Police have registered a case against the accused and started raids for arrest of the accused.