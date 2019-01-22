Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Bar Council staged a demonstration against the Sahiwal mayhem here at GPO Chowk Monday. An encounter that was earlier claimed to be against “terrorists” and then appeared to be fake had left four people dead including a couple and their daughter, and their three other kids injured. Dozens of lawyers were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the Punjab government and Counterterrorism Department (CTD).

Talking to the media, they said that state terrorism would not be tolerated.

They also chanted slogans against Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat. They raised slogans against the chief minister as well saying, “Fake chief minister is not acceptable.”

They demanded an exemplary punishment to the CTD personnel who shot dead a couple, their 15-year-old daughter and driver from point blank.

Meanwhile, the lawyers did not appear before the lower courts including sessions and civil courts across the city while legal proceedings remained continued in the Lahore High Court (LHC). They observed a boycott of court proceedings to express solidarity with the victims’ families. Meanwhile, the litigants who came from far off areas of the district and the province returned disappointed. As a result of the strike, the cases were adjourned till the next dates. The litigants told the media that they had travelled from far flung areas but their counsels had refused to appear before the courts owing to the protest. The litigants were seen sitting in miserable condition on footpaths and waiting for an end to the lawyers’ strike.

The commuters on the other side faced difficulties because of blockage of traffic.