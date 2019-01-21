Share:

LOS ANGELES-Mac Miller's family are ''really hopeful'' the late rapper will win his first Grammy Award next month.

The 'Self Care' rapper was posthumously nominated for Rap Album of the Year for his last album 'Swimming' - which marked his first ever nomination at the prestigious music awards - after he tragically passed away in September at the age of 26.

And his family, who will be attending the ceremony next month on his behalf, hope the Recording Academy recognise the ''important and impactful'' rap album.

One source said: ''Malcolm's family was so moved when his nomination was announced. They are really hopeful that the Recording Academy will honour what they believe to be the most important and impactful rap album of the year.''

Although Mac's family want him to bag the award, they won't be too disheartened if he doesn't, as insiders say they're rooting for Cardi B - whose album 'Invasion of Privacy' is also nominated - if Mac doesn't win.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, the source added: ''It will be a bittersweet moment for them if Malcolm wins. And if he doesn't, they're rooting for Cardi B.''

Mac would have celebrated his 27th birthday over the weekend, and sources claimed at the time that his family were spending his birthday together so they can ''surround one another with love'' during the difficult day.

An insider said: ''Malcolm's family wishes that he could be at home celebrating his birthday with them and being the centre of attention like he always was, but they know he is still there in spirit with his big ol' smile. It's going to be a hard day for the family.

''They miss Malcolm more than words can describe, but they are grieving together and surrounding one another with love. It's all they can do.''