Rawalpindi - A man was killed while 5 others were injured in two separate incidents of explosions due to gas leakage, informed Rescue 1122 spokesman on Monday.

The victims were rushed to government-run hospitals for treatment, he said. In the first incident, a huge fire erupted in a house in People’s Colony apparently due to gas leakage, he said. He added that a 70-year-old man Liquat Ali was burnt alive in the fire and the body was moved to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy.

The spokesman said that fire fighters of the Rescue 1122 also extinguished the fire by sprinkling water.

He said that in the second incident, a blast took place in a local hotel at Bhatta Chowk in Chakra, the precinct of Police Station (PS) Naseerabad, injuring five workers.

Rescue 1122 was called in, which moved the victims to hospital. Those who sustained injuries in the blast were identified as Waqas Mustafa, Jameel, Wajid Ali, Sher and Pervaiz, he said.

The injured were admitted in the hospital while doctors were providing them medical treatment, he said.

The police also inspected the site and mentioned the happening of gas explosion in daily crime register, he said.