Share:

ISLAMABAD - Newly elected member from Balochistan Manzoor Ahmed Khan Kakar took oath as Senator on Monday. Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath. Later the newly elected Senator signed membership register. Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate Manzoor Ahmad Kakar won Senate elections by obtaining 38 votes while the candidate of the joint opposition BNP-Mengal’s Ghulam Nabi Marri received 23 votes.