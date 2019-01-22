Share:

The Met Office on Tuesday has predicted more scattered rain in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Mardan, Peshawar, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi divisions and Islamabad during the next twelve hours.

Foggy conditions are expected in plain areas of Punjab during morning hours. More snowfall over hills is also expected in Malakand division, Particularly Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba and upper Dir besides Hazara division, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during this period.