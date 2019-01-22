Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Power, Omar Ayub Khan has directed the electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) to immediately undertake GIS mapping of all the 11Kv feeders and replace the 100000 electromagnetic electricity meters with digital meters by end of February 2019 to reduce line losses.

The minister passed these directions while presiding over a meeting on the overall performance of the Ex-WAPDA Distribution Companies (Discos) here Monday. The meeting was attended by the Chief Executive Officers (CEO) of all DISCOs. The meeting also discussed the plan for the upcoming summer.

The federal minister for power division further directed the CEOs to personally inspect distribution transformers of various capacities on random basis to ascertain their mechanical fitness. He directed the CEOs to launch cleanup operations in highly populated areas and remove hazardous wires etc.

Omar Ayub Khan informed the meeting that Power Division is in the process to initiate smart meters (AMI) projects in all distribution companies. He particularly mentioned PESCO and MEPCO to be the next in line as LESCO and IESCO have already initiated the process.

The federal minister for power directed the CEOs to prepare and implement three months plan for feeder wise anti-theft operation in their respective areas for complete elimination of theft so that consumers can get uninterrupted power supply in summer. Official source said that the CEOs were also asked that instead of going to private workshops for the maintenance of the power transformers, fix them in the Discos owned workshops. The maintenance of power transformers in private workshops is costing more and the quality of works is poor as compare to the Discos owned workshops. These workshops also change the good quality Discos owned transformers with the low quality private owned transformers, said the official.

Afterward, CEO GEPCO, Mohsin Raza presented a cheque of Rs10.7 million to the Federal Minister for Power for Prime Minister Dam fund.