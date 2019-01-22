Share:

Fast-bowler Mohammad Abbas has been picked up in ICC Test Team of the Year on Tuesday.

Pacer Mohammad Abbas achieved this for his solid performance on the UAE pitches, ending 2018 with 38 wickets from seven Tests at 13.76.

He took 17 wickets in the two-Test series against Australia after having picked up 19 wickets in England and Ireland.

ICC stated that the new-comer became irreplaceable for his side as he turned the batting friendly surfaces of the UAE into “landmines” for batsmen.

No other player from Pakistan could make it to the ICC Test and ODI men's teams of the year.

Virat Kohli was named skipper of the side while compatriot Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant were picked in the side. Three New Zealand batsmen namely Tom Latham, Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls were also selected.

Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka), Jason Holder (West Indies) and Nathan Lyon (Australia) were among the playing XI.