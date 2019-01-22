Share:

A high-level meeting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was chaired by NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal at NAB Headquarters.

The meeting was attended by Prosecutor General NAB (PGA), Director General (DG) Operations, Director General (DG), NAB Rawalpindi and other senior officers of NAB.

The meeting reviewed the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in detail pertaining to fake accounts case.

The meeting decided to constitute a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) headed by Irfan Naeem Mangi, DG NAB Rawalpindi.

The NAB’s Combined Investigation Team (CIT) has formally started workings.

The Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB would directly supervise the official proceedings of Combined Investigation Team (CIT) as per law.