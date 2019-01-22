Share:

NOORPUR THAL-Prominent educationist Malik Mehmoodul Hassan has assumed the charge of Chief Executive Officer (Education) Khushab here the other day. After assuming his new office, CEO Malik Mehmoodul Hassan said that hardworking officers were asset to the government and they should work as a team. He said that all officers should work sincerely to complete the government targets in education sector.

Meanwhile, Deputy District Education Officer Sheikh Amjad Ejaz also called on newly appointed CEO (Education) Khushab Malik Mehmoodul Hassan at his office. He congratulated him on assuming the charge as CEO (Education) Khushab. Assistant Education Officers Malik Sarfraz Ahmed Awan, Malik America Mehmood Olakh, Malik Imtiaz Naseem and Muhammad Waseem were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the education officers, the CEO said that hard work and determination were drastically needed for the promotion of education .He said that Punjab government had shown excellent performance in education sector. Malik Mehmoodul Hassan said that resources should be enhanced for the provision of quality education in district Khushab. DDO Sheikh Amjad Ejaz briefed the Chief Executive Officer (Education) about the performance of the government schools of Noorpur Thal tehsil. The CEO lauded efforts of the DDO Sheikh Amjad Ejaz and his team for taking measures to improve quality education in Thal.