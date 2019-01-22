Share:

PESHAWAR - PAF Academy Asghar Khan won the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Inter-Base Golf Championship held here at Peshawar Golf Club on Monday. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, was the chief guest at prize distribution ceremony and awarded trophies and prizes to the winners. PAF Base Peshawar and PAF Base Mushhaf won the second and third net prizes respectively, while first and second gross went to PAC Kamra and AHQ Islamabad. The prize for the longest drive was won by SL Tughrul Haider by scoring 300 yard drive and nearest to pin was won by FL Abdullah. In the individual category, WC Ammad Younas and FL Anees clinched the first and second net prizes respectively, while first and second gross titles went to SL Adeel Hashmi and WC Atif Hussain.–Staff Reporter