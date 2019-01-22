Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 6th meeting of China-Pakistan Joint Working Group on Safety and Security of CPEC was held here on Monday to chalk out a comprehensive plan for further strengthening security cooperation on the corridor project.

The meeting was co-chaired by Liu Shaobin, Director General of the Department of External Security Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China and Farah Hamid Khan, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Interior.

According to a statement issued by the interior ministry, the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and attended by representatives of relevant government agencies from both countries.

The ministry said that two sides held in–depth discussions on all matters relating to the security of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), reviewed the progress pertaining to follow-up of the 5th Meeting of the joint Working Group and chalked out a comprehensive plan for further strengthening CPEC security cooperation. Both sides re-affirmed the importance of security to the long-term development of CPEC.

Li Shaobin stated that under the guidance of Chinese and Pakistani leadership, CPEC was accorded highest priority from both sides. He mentioned that during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China in November, the two leaders discussed future cooperation to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

The ministry said that the Chinese delegation appreciated that Pakistan was taking effective measures to ensure the security of projects related to CPEC. The Pakistani side expressed its commitment to the security of CPEC, Chinese personnel, enterprises and projects and appreciated the security assistance and training opportunities provided by the Chinese side.

The Joint Working Group is an important platform for practical cooperation on CPEC security. The seventh Meeting of the Joint working Group is scheduled to be held in July 2019 in Beijing.