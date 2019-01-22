Share:

A Pakistan, India peace calendar was released in New Delhi to send out a message of peace amid strain in bilateral ties between Pakistan and India.

The Calendar is an initiative of the Aaghaz-e-Dosti organization that works to foster people-to-people relations between Pakistan and India through its voluntary network of people.

The calendar features paintings of school students from Pakistan and India on the theme of peace. Six paintings from each country were selected for being published in the form of calendar.

A writer and former aide of the late Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Sudheendra Kulkarni told the gathering that the young generation is the hope for both countries.

He recalled how the initiatives such as start of bus, train and trade services across borders brought happiness to people and hence more such steps should be taken.