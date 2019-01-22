Share:

Ambassador of Germany in Pakistan Martin Kobler on Monday said Pakistan Post has become a reliable source of sending consignments.

In a tweet, he expressed confidence on the services of Pakistan Post and commended and thanked Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed for better services and friendly behaviour of the Pakistan Post employees.

great to hear that Pakistan Post has become reliable & delivers fast now. so just sent a small gift to my family in Berlin. thank you for the service and friendly staff at the post office @MuradSaeedPTI ???? pic.twitter.com/02lo2Xghy9 — Martin Kobler (@KoblerinPAK) January 21, 2019

The ambassador said he has dispatched a gift through Pakistan Post to his family in Berlin who received it on time.