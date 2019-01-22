Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has sharing the draft agreement on Kartarpur Corridor with India for facilitation of Sikh Yatrees and asked it to urgently send a delegation to Islamabad to negotiate and finalize the accord.

“In line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s commitment to open Kartarpur Corridor on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in November, 2019, the Government of Pakistan has shared the draft Agreement between Government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Government of the Republic of India for facilitation of (Indian) Sikh Yatrees to visit the Gurudwara, Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, Narowal, Pakistan with the Government of India through the Indian High Commission in Islamabad,” a Foreign Office statement issued here on Monday said.

According to the statement, Pakistan had appointed Director-General (South Asia and SAARC) as its focal person and requested India to designate a focal person at its end.

The Government of Pakistan also invited the Government of India to urgently send a delegation to Islamabad to negotiate and finalize the agreement, it added. Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the ground breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 28, 2018. Pakistan took the step to accommodate the longstanding request of the Sikh community, especially from India particularly in view of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

It was in line with Islamic principles that advocate respect for all religions and Pakistan’s policy of promoting inter-faith harmony and religious tolerance and also in line with the Quaid’s vision of a peaceful neighbourhood.

Pakistan would continue with its efforts to bring peace and stability in the region, the statement concluded.